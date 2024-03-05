Azerbaijan, Qatar hold talks on military co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. The Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov continues its visit to Qatar, engaging in discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The discussion covered the current status and prospects of collaboration between the two countries in military and military-technical areas, along with other matters of mutual interest.

The delegation is on a visit to Qatar to participate in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organized by Qatar Armed Forces.

