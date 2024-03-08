In 21st century there must be no place for Islamophobia, xenophobia or racism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. In the 21st century there must be no place for Islamophobia, xenophobia or racism, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message to the participants of the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Associating terrorism and extremism with any civilization or ethnic group is an erroneous approach. Using religion for political motives only serves to divide and incite confrontation in the societies. Such manifestations also deprive the humankind from the ideals of humanism and universal values, ultimately resulting in intercivilizational conflicts,” the head of state added.