Islamophobia - global issue of concern, says Sudanese ambassador to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Islamophobia is a global issue of concern, Ambassador of Sudan to Azerbaijan Mustafa Abdel Halim told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku.

“I'm very pleased to take part in an international scientific conference dedicated to the fight against Islamophobia. I also participated in the first conference in Baku on this topic,” Halim said.

The ambassador noted that holding this conference is an important initiative and thanked the Azerbaijani government in this regard.

“The problem associated with Islamophobia worries all Muslim countries. Azerbaijan provides excellent opportunities for discussions in this direction. This year there are even more participants in the conference. I congratulate Azerbaijan on its successful holding,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

