President of Kazakhstan visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Kazakh President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.