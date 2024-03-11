Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
President of Kazakhstan visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 11 March 2024
President of Kazakhstan visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Trend reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commemorated Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. The Kazakh President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as he was informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

