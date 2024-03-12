Georgian MPs visit tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. A delegation led by Chair of the Education, Science, and Youth Affairs Committee of the Georgian Parliament Givi Mikanadze has visited the tomb of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the Alley of Martyrs, Trend reports.

Upon arriving at the Alley of Honor, the delegation honored Heydar Aliyev, the founder and architect of the modern Azerbaijani state, and placed flowers at his tomb.

After reaching the Alley of Martyrs, the guests paid tribute to the memories of Azerbaijan's heroic sons and daughters who perished fighting for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and put flowers at their graves.



The guests enjoyed the panoramic view of the capital from Baku's highest point. They learned about the history of the Alley of Martyrs as well as the city's continuing development and construction activities.

