Azerbaijan actively participates in solving global problems - Bulgaria's former president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 13. Azerbaijan actively participates in solving global problems, former Bulgarian President Rosen Plevneliev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference of the organizers and participants of the XI Global Baku Forum, which will be held on March 14–16, 2024, to be organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

The ex-president noted that the past year was outstanding for Azerbaijan.

"The country restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty. In general, Azerbaijan is actively involved in solving global problems. It holds events to discuss important issues. The Global Baku Forum is one of them. We thank President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for organizing the Global Baku Forum," Plevneliev emphasized.

Approximately 400 world-famous people will attend the above event, including previous and present international leaders, ministers, and Nobel Prize recipients.

To recall, the previous Global Baku Forum, held in March 2023, featured several countries and significant international organizations where four presidents, two prime ministers, six speakers of parliaments and ministers, heads of five UN institutions, 25 former presidents, 21 former prime ministers, and deputy foreign ministers from 23 nations attended. With 360 representatives from 61 nations, the forum was very memorable.

