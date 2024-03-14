Main geopolitical change, which happened in the region, is the full restoration of sovereignty of Azerbaijan since we met last time - President Ilham Aliyev

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
14 March 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Since we met last time, many things have happened in the world and also in our region. The main geopolitical change, which happened since we met last time here a year ago is the full restoration of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

“And this is a really very serious geopolitical change, which I think will have a lot of positive consequences with respect to resolution of conflicts, which seem to be unresolvable,” the President underlined.

