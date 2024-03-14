We restored historical justice and international law, and now it's time to put an end to hostility in the region - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Now, when Karabakh issue is closed, we are very close to peace, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

“And Azerbaijan is ready to continue the peace process. Meetings at the level of the foreign ministers of both countries have now resumed, and we think that peace is reachable. That is what we want. We restored historical justice and international law. And now it's time to put an end to hostility in the region,“ the head of the state underlined.