Azerbaijan does its best to set peace in S.Caucasus - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Azerbaijan spares no effort to establish peace in the South Caucasus, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the first panel session themed “Restoration of the Fractured World” within the framework of the XI Global Baku Forum.

The official noted that Azerbaijan is coping with its obligations.

“We believe that we have brought about new stability in the South Caucasus. One of the challenges that we face is that international institutions do not fulfill their obligations,” Hajiyev emphasized.

Will be updated