PACE demonstrates biased position towards Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) demonstrates a biased position towards Azerbaijan, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev during the first panel session of XI Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that PACE encourages Islamophobia.

"Azerbaijan is working to build a stable region," Hajiyev emphasized.

