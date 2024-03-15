To survive, Armenian power fakes - writer Anar in Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The Baku Network expert platform has aired the next issue of the analytical video project Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov, Trend reports.

The guest on the program was a prominent public figure, writer Anar (Anar Rzayev).

"Only those who play the nationalist card are kept in power in Armenia. Therefore, the Armenian government is using the card of so-called 'ethnic cleansing'," he said.

The writer noted that people in Armenia live in a world of mythology.

"They invent these myths and live in them. If they had a sober outlook on life, on the situation, on geography, they would realize that they should, first of all, establish normal relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. If this consciousness ever wins in Armenia, then there will be peace in the South Caucasus," added writer Anar.

We present to our readers the full issue of the program.

