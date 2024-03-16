World witnesses extremely poor development - former UNESCO official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The world witnesses extremely poor development, former chairman of UNESCO's Intergovernmental Council for the Development of Communication Walter Fust said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session themed "Regional Perspectives: The European Union and its Neighbors" within the XI Global Baku Forum.

"We have to decide what is more important: security or development. Risk management is on the agenda as an issue. Even though they understand it, they cannot control it," Fust added.

To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives of many countries as well as prestigious international organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.

The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29, will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world, will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including climate, food and nuclear security.

At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of military and economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the age of drones and cyberweapons.

