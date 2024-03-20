Azerbaijan Army's servicemen go in for military parade in Pakistan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 20. A delegation of Azerbaijan Army troops and the Military Orchestra band from the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev will visit Pakistan to participate in the military parade on March 23, Trend reports, referring to the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Within the visit, the Military Orchestra of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev will give a concert in front of the Pakistan Monument, which is a symbol of Islamabad, the capital of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.



The parade commemorating Pakistan Day will feature representatives from various countries' armed forces.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel