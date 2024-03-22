Azerbaijani parliament's chairperson starts visit to Switzerland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A delegation led by the Azerbaijani Parliament's Chairperson Sahiba Gafarova has arrived on a working visit to Geneva, a source in the parliament told Trend.

"At Geneva International Airport, the delegation was greeted by Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Office and other International Organizations in Geneva Galib Israfilov, and other officials.

As part of the visit, Gafarova will participate in the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the third conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement, and a coordination meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

The events plan includes speeches by the parliament chairperson, meetings with the chairs of parliaments, and heads of delegations from several countries.

The delegation includes MPs Elnur Allahverdiyev, Soltan Mammadov, Sevil Mikayilova, Kamran Bayramov, Amina Aghazade, Shahin Ismayilov, Sabina Khasayeva, the head of the parliament's apparatus, Farid Hajiyev, and other officials," the source added.