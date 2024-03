BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 22. A bilateral meeting between the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, is underway on the sidelines of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva, Trend reports.

Facilitated by the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the meeting aims to address avenues through which the parliaments of both nations can contribute to the ongoing peace process amidst the negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.