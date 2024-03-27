Azerbaijan appoints rector of Baku State University - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of the rector of Baku State University, Trend reports.

According to the decree, Elchin Babayev was appointed the university's rector.

Baku State University is a public university located in Baku, Azerbaijan. The Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic established the university on September 1, 1919, with faculties of history and philology, physics and mathematics, and law and medicine, and an initial enrollment of 1094.