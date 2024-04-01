Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan tallies mines discovered last month in its liberated territories

Politics Materials 1 April 2024 16:39 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. A monthly report (for March) on operations carried out in the territories liberated from occupation by structures involved in demining has been published, Trend reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

299 anti-personnel mines, 114 anti-tank mines, and 1254 unexploded ordnance were found in Terter, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Khojavand, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan.

Additionally, it was noted that 6,094.6 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by ANAMA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan.

