Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets Turkish delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by the President of the Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye, Haluk Görgün, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Colonel General Hasanov welcomed the guests and expressed his pleasure to see them in Azerbaijan, emphasizing the significance of such encounters in terms of expanding bilateral cooperation. The Minister of Defense expressed confidence that the cooperative manufacturing projects launched by Azerbaijan and Türkiye will strengthen the defense capabilities of the two fraternal countries' forces.

In exchange, Görgün thanked Colonel General Hasanov for his hospitality and noted that real connections between heads of state have a good impact on military cooperation, as well as other fields.

At the conference, participants expressed pleasure with the existing status of bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, noting that these relations are founded on friendship, brotherhood, mutual trust, confidence, and support.

The meeting, attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Türkiye to Azerbaijan, Cahit Bağcı, and the leaders of the leading military industry companies of this country, discussed the perspectives of the development of military and military-technical cooperation between our countries, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

