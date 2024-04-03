President Ilham Aliyev highlights Azerbaijan's adherence to statement adopted during Prague meeting, and Almaty Declaration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan's adherence to the statement adopted during the Prague meeting in 2022 and the Almaty Declaration during a phone talk with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

According to President Ilham Aliyev, the non-transparent preparation, lack of inclusivity, and failure to postpone the trilateral meeting scheduled for April 5 between the United States, the European Union, and Armenia, despite Azerbaijan's justified concerns, will lead to escalation of tension and creation of new dividing lines rather than peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus.