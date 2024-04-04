Azerbaijani official attends CIS Armed Forces' Staff Chiefs Committee meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev took part in the regular meeting of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states held in Moscow, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The meeting discussed prospects for the development of military cooperation and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

