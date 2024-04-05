Azerbaijan amends norms of business trip expenses in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The norms of business trip expenses have been changed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a corresponding order.

Until now, the daily norm of travel expenses amounted to 90 manat in Baku city, 70 manat - in Ganja, Sumgayit, and Nakhchivan cities, and 65 manat - in other cities of republican subordination, district centers, urban-type settlements, and villages of Azerbaijan. According to the change, travel expenses will amount to 125 manat in Baku city, 100 manat - in Nakhchivan city, 95 manat - in Ganja and Sumgayit cities, and 90 manat - in other cities, district centers, urban-type settlements, and villages in Azerbaijan.

While hotel expenses constituted 80 percent of the established daily norm of business trip expenses in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to the amendment, this figure has been reduced to 70 percent.

