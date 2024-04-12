West trying to undermine agreements on stabilizing situation in S. Caucasus - Russian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. The West is trying to undermine agreements on stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting in Minsk, Trend reports.

“The US and its satellites are trying to undermine the agreements on stabilizing the situation in the South Caucasus. They do not want the implementation of the agreements that were reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the assistance of Russia,” he noted.

According to Lavrov, the West is also trying to actively penetrate Central Asia.

“They are creating various formats that are openly aimed at Russia. Strategically, the Western line is doomed to failure,” added the minister.

To note, the participants of the meeting issued a joint statement ensuring safe conditions for the professional activities of journalists and preventing the infringement of their rights.

Heads and representatives of the diplomatic departments of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan also issued a statement declaring the city of Ganja as the sports capital of the CIS in 2025 and the city of Almaty in 2026.

Furthermore, a statement was issued regarding the CIS basic organizations for research on issues related to ensuring military security and in the field of training, retraining, and upgrading the qualifications of personnel for judicial systems.

Representatives of foreign ministries approved decisions to be submitted for consideration by the heads of the CIS states regarding the establishment of a unified jubilee medal for "80 years of victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941–1945" and the draft convention on the legal status of delegations sent to the CIS states.

