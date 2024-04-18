Azerbaijan and Türkiye mutually to end double taxation of income tax

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. The double taxation of income taxes will be canceled between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports.

This matter will be discussed at tomorrow's meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan's Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary Relations.

The meeting will address the following topics:

1. Draft law on approval of "Agreement on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of veterinary medicine".

2. Draft law on approval of "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on the Abolition of Double Taxation of Taxes on Income and Prevention of Tax Evasion.".

