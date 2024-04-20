Return of four villages by Armenia marks significant diplomatic triumph for Azerbaijan - Pakistani think tank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The return of the four villages by Armenia marks a long-awaited historic event and a significant diplomatic triumph for Azerbaijan, Executive Director of the Pakistan Research Center for a Community with Shared Future (PRCCSF) Khalid Taimur Akram told Trend.

"The recent agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, whereby Armenia has agreed to return four villages it occupied during the first Karabakh war, is a historic development for peace in the South Caucasus. This achievement is a testament to President Ilham Aliyev's forward-thinking and pragmatic foreign policy approach," he said.

The analyst pointed out that, with the agreement to implement the border delineation process based on the 1991 Almaty Declaration, both countries have laid the groundwork for further negotiations that will pave the way for sustainable development in the region and lay the groundwork for future cooperation and trust-building measures.

"Azerbaijan's consistent willingness to pursue constructive dialogue underscores its dedication to resolving conflicts peacefully, thus promoting cooperation, stability, and security in the South Caucasus region. Rooted in principles of peace and prosperity, Azerbaijan's foreign policy emphasizes the pursuit of mutually beneficial solutions to all challenges. The decision to return them, made during the eighth meeting of border demarcation commissions is an important step towards reconciliation and the resolution of longstanding territorial disputes," Khalid Taimur Akram added.

The expert also noted that, for lasting peace to be achieved, Armenia must abandon its anti-Azerbaijan stance and embrace a path of reconciliation, marked by genuine dialogue and cooperation.

"As the process of border delimitation and demarcation continues, Armenia must remain steadfast in its commitment to constructive engagement and mutual respect," he highlighted.