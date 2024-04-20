Azerbaijan achieving all its goals step by step - Turkish general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan is achieving all its goals step by step, former military attaché of Türkiye in Azerbaijan, Reserve General Yucel Karauz told Trend.

Karauz made the remark commenting on the return of Gazakh district's four villages, previously occupied by Armenia, to the control of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that the return of the villages without any shooting is a historical event.

"Yesterday marked a historic day for Azerbaijan. After winning the 2020 second Karabakh war, we witnessed how the country advanced in all areas and achieved its goals step by step," the former attaché said.

He highlighted that another victory was inscribed in the glorious history of Azerbaijan.

“This should be highly appreciated by both the countries of the region and the West. I hope that the processes of delimitation and demarcation will be completed in the near future,” Karauz added.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security between Armenia and Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024.

The sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (Armenia) - Baganys Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) - Ashagy Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) – Kheyrimli (Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gyzylhajily (Azerbaijan) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

