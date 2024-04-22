Algerian MPs pay tribute to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. A delegation led by head of the Algerian-Azerbaijani Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group operating in the National People's Assembly of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Gharbi Abdelbasset, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has today visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader, architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and laid flowers at the Great Leader’s tomb, Trend reports.

The Algerian parliamentarians also visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity and placed flowers at their graves.

The guests also enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the redevelopment works carried out in the city.

