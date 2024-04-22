Peacekeepers' withdrawal from Karabakh meets new realities in region - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh reflects the region's new reality, Russia's Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said to local media, Trend reports.

According to Peskov, it addresses the present conditions in the region since Armenia acknowledged Azerbaijan's borders in 1991.

"Since the geopolitical realities there have changed, there are no more functions left for peacekeepers," the Kremlin spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh.

Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev noted earlier, regarding the information on the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from the territory of Azerbaijan, that the highest leadership of both countries has decided on the early withdrawal of peacekeepers of the Russian Federation temporarily deployed on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020. The process has already begun; the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Russia are taking appropriate measures to implement this decision, he added.

To note, Russian peacekeepers left the Khudaveng monastery complex in Kyalbajar on April 10. Currently, the Khudaveng monastery is guarded by Azerbaijani police.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel