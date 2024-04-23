Azerbaijan commemorates Lachin checkpoint establishment anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The anniversary of the establishment of the Lachin border checkpoint on the state border of Azerbaijan is being marked, Trend reports via the country's State Border Service.

On April 23, last year, units of the State Border Service established the Lachin checkpoint across the state border on the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

At the newly created checkpoint, a ceremony was held to raise the Azerbaijani flag, which was reported to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

