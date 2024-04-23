The world will need fossil fuels for many more years - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. “As for the incorporation of green energy and fossil fuels, I think that the world will need fossil fuels for many more years. It would be, I think, naive to think that one day just it will stop,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“So, the world is not ready for that. The world’s economy is not ready for that, and industry is not ready for that. So, I think the best way will be to create synergy and to have an evolutionary way rather than to put a target, which cannot be reached,” the head of state underlined.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel