Potential of countries of Southern Caucasus is already known, and we already know in which areas we can work together - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. I think that if we put an end to the long-lasting confrontation between Azerbaijan and Armenia and sign a peace agreement very soon, what you say can turn into reality, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the international forum themed “COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan” organized by ADA University, Trend reports.

“Because the potential of the countries of the Southern Caucasus is already known, and we already know in which areas we can work together. You mentioned the area of electric energy and correctly identify the potential of the three countries. Yes, it is true. But if we add natural gas cooperation here, for instance, between Azerbaijan and Georgia, we will see that it is also mutually beneficial,” the head of state emphasized.