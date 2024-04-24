Ukrainian MPs urge to remove Armenian billionaire from Nobel Peace Prize nominees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Ukrainian MPs have urged to exclude Armenian billionaire, former so-called 'state minister' of the separatist regime Ruben Vardanyan from the list of nominees for the Nobel Peace Prize, Trend reports via Ukrainian media.

Ukrainian MPs claimed on social media that no one involved in corruption scandals may be nominated for this award.

Yuriy Kamelchuk, an MP, filed a letter to the Nobel Committee requesting that Vardanyan's nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize be withdrawn.

To note, recently, it was revealed that a group linked to Vardanyan, who is now detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan, is attempting to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Vardanyan was detained by the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan in September 2023 while attempting to escape from Karabakh. He is charged under articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code for financing terrorism, participating in the creation and operation of illegal armed groups, and illegally crossing the state border of Azerbaijan. At present, investigative and operational measures against him are underway.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel