First day of VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue wraps up in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The first day of the VI Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has ended in Baku, Trend reports.

This day featured three plenary and four panel sessions, the 5th ministerial meeting, and the 3rd summit of international organizations.

During the sessions, participants exchanged views on current topics.

The speakers spoke in favor of expanding the dialogue, pointing out the current problems and threats in the world.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

