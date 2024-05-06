Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss process of normalizing relations with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation Monday with Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, the discussions revolved around the issues on the OSCE agenda, as well as the regional situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the key areas of the Azerbaijan-OSCE bilateral cooperation agenda and the country’s position on the current challenges facing the OSCE.

FM Bayramov provided an insight into the current post-conflict situation in the region, the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as the country's approach to the issues.

The sides also discussed prospects for cooperation with the OSCE and its current chairmanship within the framework of the Baku-hosted 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the conversation, the two also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.