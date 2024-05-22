New Caledonian MP protests against Macron's visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. A member of the Parliament of New Caledonia and chairwoman of the l'Eveil Oceanien (Oceanian Awakening) political party Maria Isabella Saliga Lutovika has sent an appeal to President of France Emmanuel Macron in protest against his visit to New Caledonia, Trend reports.

The appeal highlights that Macron's unlawful decision to expand the electoral base has incited resentment among the Kanak people.

It further condemns the dismissive and arrogant attitude of French high-ranking officials towards the just demands of the Kanak people for decolonization, which they have repeatedly voiced. The statement emphasizes France's intent to perpetuate the "colonial status quo" in New Caledonia through this approach.

The new Caledonian MP attributed responsibility for the tragedy in the region, including the killings of Kanak people, particularly to France and Macron. Lutovika underscored that the deaths of young Kanaks at the hands of police officers, with government and law enforcement support, exacerbated racial tensions in the country.

Highlighting the formation of a "Collective of Victims of May 2024 Riots in New Caledonia" to support affected Kanaks, Lutovika announced plans to seek compensation from the French government for the committed crimes.

