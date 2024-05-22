Peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia to benefit entire region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia will bring positive outcomes for the entire region, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), Trend reports.

Fidan highlighted that Azerbaijan's liberation of its lands from a 30-year Armenian occupation has paved the way for lasting peace in the South Caucasus. He noted the return of four occupied villages by Armenia to Azerbaijan and the positive development of the May 11 meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

"The signing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia will have positive consequences not only for the two countries but also for the entire region," he stated.

To note, on April 19, 2024, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel