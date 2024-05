Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Today, we discussed in detail the issues of economic interaction. Along with the Declaration on Strategic Partnership, we have signed 13 other documents, totaling 14 documents, some of which were signed here and others earlier, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Trend reports.

“This significantly strengthens the legal framework of our relations,” the head of state underlined.