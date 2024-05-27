I believe our partnership with Azerbaijan to gain further strength - Georgian PM

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. I'm confident our cooperation with Azerbaijan will become even stronger, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze said in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan's Independence Day, Trend reports.

"The strategic partnership between Georgia and the Republic of Azerbaijan is based on a deep, centuries-old tradition of friendship, which is a crucial factor for the development of fruitful cooperation between our countries.

I would like to emphasize that the deepening of bilateral and friendly neighborly relations with Azerbaijan is our government’s key priority. The strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, based on the principles of mutual trust and support, has positively impacted the strengthening dynamics of relations between our countries.

I am confident that our cooperation will further strengthen and contribute to prosperity and stability in the region," PM Kobakhidze said.