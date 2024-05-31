Azerbaijani flag wavers in Ireland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The flag of Azerbaijan has been raised in Ireland, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK.

Irish citizen Michael Courtney raised the flag of Azerbaijan on May 28 to mark the country's Independence Day.

The Embassy thanked the Irish citizen for his initiative and stated that it would continue to support him in this direction.

To note, Michael Courtney holds similar activities on the Independence Days of other countries.

