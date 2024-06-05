Azerbaijan, Hungary experience high-level economic cooperation - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and Hungary experience high-level economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during today's press conference with Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on the results of the 2nd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary in Baku.

While discussing potential customers for Azerbaijani gas, Bayramov brought attention to the fact that Hungary is one of them.

