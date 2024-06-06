Azerbaijan undertakes current chairmanship of TURKPA UPDATED

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The current chairmanship at the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) has been passed to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision was made within the 13th Plenary Session of the Parliamentary Assembly.

The President of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, Numan Kurtulmus, handed over the Chairmanship of TURKPA to the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, Sahiba Gafarova.

In her opening remarks, Gafarova extended a warm welcome to her colleagues and expressed gratitude to the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye for their productive tenure during the chairmanship, which contributed to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation within the Turkic world.

She underscored that the Parliament of Azerbaijan is committed to advancing the organization's objectives and fostering further cooperation in the upcoming period.

Gafarova highlighted Azerbaijan's appreciation for TURKPA's efforts in deepening friendship and cooperation within the Turkic world.

"TURKPA and other integration structures play a vital role in bringing our peoples and states, united by common roots and shared national and spiritual values, closer together and working towards common goals," she emphasized.

