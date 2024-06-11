Azerbaijani FM addresses conference on Ukraine's reconstruction

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part and made a speech at a conference on Ukraine's reconstruction within the framework of his work visit to Germany, Trend reports.

In the course of the speech, detailed information was provided on humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan in connection with the situation around Ukraine, rehabilitation programs, and reconstruction works being carried out, stressing that the country will continue to provide its relevant assistance.

Furthermore, noting that Azerbaijan has always supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the Minister emphasized that from the first days of the situation around Ukraine, the country has supported the early cessation of military actions as well as finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict based on international law. Expressing deep regret over the serious humanitarian consequences of the conflict, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to provide humanitarian support to Ukraine and is still sending medicines, foodstuffs, power generators, etc. A total of $40 million worth of aid has been provided to Ukraine.

However, it was noted that Azerbaijan is implementing a program of medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation for children affected by the conflict in Ukraine, and a total of 154 children have participated in the program since the reconstruction conference last year. Azerbaijan supports infrastructure reconstruction projects in Ukraine; in particular, the reconstruction of a school building in Irpin has already been completed. It was also noted that Azerbaijan, as a country combating the threat of mines in the territories liberated from occupation, consistently supports the strengthening of solidarity with mine-affected countries, and assistance is provided to Ukraine in demining.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel