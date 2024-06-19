Italian ambassador highlights expediting visa issuance to Azerbaijani citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Demand for visas to Italy in Azerbaijan is growing, Italian Ambassador Luca Di Gianfrancesco said at a press conference in Baku today, Trend reports.

He finds it quite satisfying that Azerbaijanis' bid for visas to Italy is absolutely off the charts.

"However, we are, of course, not pleased to subject individuals to an excessively lengthy wait. It is also important to recognize that the regulations governing visa issuance are European in nature, rather than national. We are cognizant of the issues and are currently exploring potential methods to expedite the process," added the ambassador.

To note, Luca Di Gianfrancesco was appointed to the post of Ambassador in Baku on May 20. This post was previously held by Claudio Taffuri.

