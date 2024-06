Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. The positions of the Azerbaijani army located in the direction of Mollabayramli settlement of Kalbajar district were fired at from the positions of the Armenian Armed Forces opposite, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"Azerbaijani army units reacted adequately in this direction," the information notes.

