WHO representative thanks Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to the European Union (EU) Oxana Domenti expressed gratitude to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and Luxembourg, the representation of Azerbaijan in the European Union and the representation of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in the EU, Domenti wrote on it X page, Trend reports,

"Many thanks to Azerbaijani Ambassador Vagif Sadigov and the UN Intellectual Property Office in the EU for organizing this important event in Brussels and for the opportunity to share climate and health perspective," she noted.

On July 10, the Azerbaijan Representation to the EU and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Representation to the EU jointly organized a conference on the theme “Strengthening climate action through ambition, implementation and inclusion.”