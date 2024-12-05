Children are future of society - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Children are the future of society. Our primary responsibility is to provide them with a secure future under a clear sky. Thanks to the unparalleled contributions of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, comprehensive care for children forms an integral part of the state policy in our country. Significant progress has already been made in this area, and this work continues to evolve. Our children have every opportunity to receive high-quality education, develop their skills and unlock their talent, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his letter to the participants of the Sixth All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children, Trend reports.

The head of the state noted that the fact that the forum has become a tradition is also a manifestation of the importance Azerbaijan places on children's rights.

“This year's Forum is held within the framework of the “Green World Solidarity Year.” The topic of children and ecology, which the forum is dedicated to, is highly relevant and represents special significance in ensuring that our children live in a safe environment. Azerbaijan recently hosted a large-scale international event – the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The conference extensively addressed the impact of environmental factors on children's health and the need to strengthen climate action for the sake of our children. Because all children on Earth need and deserve a healthy and clean world, a green future,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.