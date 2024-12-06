Azerbaijan's parliament to host international conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The international parliamentary conference “Parliamentarism: traditions and perspectives” will be held at the Azerbaijani Parliament from December 6 through December 8, Trend reports.

According to the information, the event, which will be attended by about 100 representatives of parliaments of 13 countries and international organizations, will exchange views on the role of parliaments in world processes, the development of traditions of parliamentarian, opportunities of parliamentary diplomacy, and the contribution of discussions held in the parliamentary plane to the solution of modern challenges in the world.

The round table “The example of the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in public diplomacy” will be held at the ADA University within the framework of the conference.

Moreover, the participants of the event will visit the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation and review the construction and reconstruction work being carried out there.