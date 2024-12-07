Restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence set new era for its parliament - speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. The activities of modern parliaments are significantly shaped by the longstanding traditions and practices of parliamentary government established over numerous years in several nations, said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Speaking at the ongoing international parliamentary conference on "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" in Baku, Gafarova highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary traditions, particularly referencing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) Parliament, established in 1918.

“In discussing Azerbaijan's parliamentary traditions, I would like to particularly highlight the work of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918. In this context, it is no coincidence that our conference is taking place today, as the first session of Azerbaijan's Parliament was held on December 7,” the speaker said.

Gafarova explained that the Parliament of Azerbaijan was the first legislative body in the entire Muslim East, founded on the most progressive democratic principles of that time. During its brief existence, the parliament made significant strides in strengthening national statehood and independence, laying the legal foundations for political, economic, cultural, and scientific spheres.

"That parliament lasted only 17 months, yet it achieved much in that time. Comprised of 99 members from 11 different parties, it held 145 sessions, discussed over 270 bills, and passed nearly 230 laws.

In April 1920, with the fall of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the parliament ceased to exist. During the Soviet era, Azerbaijan’s parliament had limited powers, but despite its formal nature, it played a role in preserving the traditions of parliamentary governance. The restoration of Azerbaijan's independence in 1991 marked the beginning of a new chapter in the history of our parliament," she added.

To note, an international parliamentary conference on the theme "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

