Kazakhstan strengthens inter-parliamentary ties with fraternal nations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Kazakhstan is working to strengthen its inter-parliamentary diplomatic relations with friendly and brotherly countries, said Darhan Kydyrali, Secretary of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the international conference "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, Kydyrali expressed his congratulations to Azerbaijan on the 106th anniversary of the establishment of the Parliament.

Kydyrali remarked that the Parliament represents the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the inaugural republic in the Muslim world.

"We thank the Azerbaijani Parliament for inviting us to today's event. Our country is actively strengthening its interparliamentary diplomatic relations with friendly and brotherly nations," he added.

To note, the conference is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions, the advantages of parliamentary diplomacy, and the prospective contributions of ongoing parliamentary debates to tackling the global challenges of the modern era.

The participants will also visit the liberated territories of Azerbaijan to learn about the ongoing construction and reconstruction efforts in the mentioned areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel