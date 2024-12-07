ADA University hosts roundtable on "Azerbaijani and Turkish examples of parliaments in public diplomacy" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. A roundtable on "The Azerbaijani and Turkish Examples of Parliaments in Public Diplomacy" is taking place at ADA University within international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects", Trend reports.

The event will feature discussions of the role of parliaments in public diplomacy between Azerbaijani and Turkish parliaments' representatives.

Additionally, the roundtable will host panel discussions themed "The role of parliaments in public diplomacy" and "The role of digital technologies and the media in the activities of parliaments".

To note, international parliamentary conference themed "Parliamentarism: Traditions and Prospects" is being held at the Azerbaijani Parliament, bringing in close to one hundred representatives from the parliaments of 13 countries, along with international organizations.

The event aims to encompass discussions regarding the role of parliaments in contemporary global processes, the evolution of parliamentary traditions

