Azerbaijani-Iranian agreements serve regional well-being - deputy PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Agreements aimed at developing Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and the implementation of joint projects serve the well-being of our countries, the sustainable development, and the security of the region as a whole, Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at an event dedicated to the 46th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran today, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Iran attach great importance to the development of cooperation based on mutual respect and trust in all areas.

Mustafayev articulated that there has been a recent uptick in reciprocal high-level delegation visits occurring within the bilateral landscape.

"With the liberation of Azerbaijan's ancestral lands from occupation and the full restoration of our national sovereignty, a favorable environment has emerged in the region for more active cooperation. Against the backdrop of new realities, the implementation of joint projects in various areas has entered a new stage," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel